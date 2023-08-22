Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0752 per share on Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PEY opened at $20.07 on Tuesday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.