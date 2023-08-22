Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,149 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 843.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ORCL shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Oracle from $93.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.37.

Oracle Trading Up 0.1 %

ORCL opened at $116.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $316.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.23. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 220,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.42, for a total value of $27,905,950.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,490,231.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

