Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 981.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $73.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.91 and a 200-day moving average of $77.91. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.68 and a fifty-two week high of $83.22.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.319 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

