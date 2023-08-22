Atria Investments Inc Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,224 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 83,208.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,912,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,903,169 shares during the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,549,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219,173 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,180,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $61,128,000.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.01 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $56.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.61.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

