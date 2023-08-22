Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Increased by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,039 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the first quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 4,508 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 16.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 65,108 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,997,000 after purchasing an additional 9,259 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $3,121,000. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 23.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 65,956 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $148.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.67. The company has a market cap of $125.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

