Atria Investments Inc Increases Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,217 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $4,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,412,594 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $130.37 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.04.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

