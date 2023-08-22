Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,909 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned about 2.29% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TPLC. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter valued at $109,000. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 84.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 31,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $846,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $35.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $220.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.00. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th.

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

