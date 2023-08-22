Atria Investments Inc Acquires 5,488 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 29,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.