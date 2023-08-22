Atria Investments Inc Purchases 25,607 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 60.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,607 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after acquiring an additional 835,230,030 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,750,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,153,000 after buying an additional 1,414,212 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after purchasing an additional 622,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $73.94 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.39.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.