Atria Investments Inc Acquires 606 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,585,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $5,805,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 14,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $937.81, for a total value of $13,691,088.19. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,856,972.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock valued at $21,721,196. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Barclays lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $967.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $945.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $940.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $898.23. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $680.00 and a 1 year high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

