Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Invests $357,000 in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Rentokil Initial by 38.2% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,579,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,697,000 after purchasing an additional 989,108 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $87,191,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $81,252,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $72,233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Rentokil Initial in the fourth quarter worth $51,291,000. 9.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rentokil Initial stock opened at $37.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Rentokil Initial plc has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $41.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05.

Rentokil Initial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1774 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

