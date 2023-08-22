iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,694 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,767,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $626,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 223,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,569 shares during the period.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.37 and a twelve month high of $93.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.79.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

