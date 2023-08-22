Moran Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Moran Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,064 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,231 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 45,125 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,317,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $324.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $317.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.33. The company has a market cap of $325.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HD. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

