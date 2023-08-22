Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Albemarle by 342.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $188.03 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.11. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $3.06. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

