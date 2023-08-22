Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,317,050,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in TotalEnergies by 940.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 584.1% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on TotalEnergies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $62.68 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.35. The company has a market cap of $153.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.79.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.22). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The business had revenue of $56.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.61 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.585 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

