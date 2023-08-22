Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Takes $321,000 Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $16,153,830,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 1,106.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA grew its position in Waste Management by 482.8% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $158.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.31 and a 12-month high of $175.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.66.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 11.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WM shares. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.18.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

