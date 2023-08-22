Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 596 Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,291 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 245,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the period. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares in the company, valued at $68,265,838.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.86, for a total value of $567,002.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,356,537.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $669.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $726.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $649.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on LRCX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $505.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.47.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

