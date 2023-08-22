Atria Investments Inc Purchases 7,093 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 135,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,272,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,535,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

MPC stock opened at $142.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.84. The firm has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $89.40 and a 1 year high of $149.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $753,221.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.25, for a total value of $793,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $622,638.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

