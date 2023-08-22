Atria Investments Inc Grows Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.8% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 2.3% in the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 54.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.27. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 55.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $262.11.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total value of $3,704,119.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.92, for a total transaction of $3,704,119.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,540,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,510 shares of company stock worth $72,335,743. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

