Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vale were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 86.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vale in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Vale from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vale from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.97.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. Vale S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.33). Vale had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The firm had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4056 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Vale’s payout ratio is 28.63%.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

