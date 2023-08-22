Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,330 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783,488 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,737 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,247,953 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $444,853,000 after buying an additional 787,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,021 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,626,000 after buying an additional 537,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO opened at $59.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

