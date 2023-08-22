GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GXO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.41.

Shares of GXO opened at $62.55 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $67.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 552,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,706,000 after buying an additional 16,635 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11,096.5% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

