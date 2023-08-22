American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,730 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,634,000 after buying an additional 1,116,136 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,840,000 after buying an additional 737,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.30. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $105.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

