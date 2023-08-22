MAI Capital Management Purchases 2,251 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $300,695,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 3,924,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,854 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,415,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCHP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $80.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $94.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

