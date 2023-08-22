Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Surf Air Mobility Stock Performance
SRFM opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Surf Air Mobility has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $5.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Surf Air Mobility
In other Surf Air Mobility news, Director Edward A. Mady sold 54,914 shares of Surf Air Mobility stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $112,573.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 95,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Surf Air Mobility Company Profile
Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. It offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties; and air cargo services. The company is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.
