Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Altium stock opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.32. Altium has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91.

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.

