Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Altium (OTCMKTS:ALMFF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, CLSA upgraded Altium from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALMFF
Altium Trading Down 0.4 %
Altium Company Profile
Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Board and Systems; and Nexar. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, Altium NEXUS, CircuitStudio, and CircuitMaker.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Altium
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Altium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.