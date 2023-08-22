Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 69,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,133,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,371,341.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.87, for a total transaction of $1,713,293.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $7,371,341.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $833,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,237,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,822 shares of company stock valued at $59,899,628. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Synopsys from $491.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synopsys from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Synopsys from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.50.

Synopsys Price Performance

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $436.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $439.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.00 and a 1-year high of $468.03.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

