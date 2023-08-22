Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Elkem ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.
Elkem ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Elkem ASA
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Receive News & Ratings for Elkem ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elkem ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.