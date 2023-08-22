Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Elkem ASA (OTCMKTS:ELKEF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Elkem ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ELKEF opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Elkem ASA has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.26.

Elkem ASA Company Profile

Elkem ASA provides silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions worldwide. The company offers silicones polymers, including chlorosilanes and silicone oils; silicone elastomers, comprising liquid silicone rubber, heat cured rubber, and RTV-1 and RTV-2 silicones; and silicone fluids, such as silicone resin, silicone compounds, silicone grease, and silicone emulsion.

