Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $405,315,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,123,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,373,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,434,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,682,000 after acquiring an additional 388,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 988,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,651,000 after acquiring an additional 300,492 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.24. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $116.23.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

