Atria Investments Inc Trims Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,738 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSI. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,475,000 after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI opened at $277.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $281.25. The stock has a market cap of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $212.76 and a one year high of $299.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Motorola Solutions news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

