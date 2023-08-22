Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Cantor Fitzgerald

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ARAV. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of Aravive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Aravive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aravive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

Get Aravive alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Aravive

Aravive Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ARAV stock opened at $0.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. Aravive has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 40.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 61,532 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aravive by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 112,269 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 88,841 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 20,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Aravive by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

(Get Free Report)

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops transformative treatments for life-threatening diseases, including cancer and fibrosis in the United States. Its lead product candidate is batiraxcept, an ultrahigh-affinity, decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer; and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma and pancreatic adenocarcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.