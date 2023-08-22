JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Downgraded by ING Group to “Hold”

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at ING Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
JDE Peet’s Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JDEPF opened at $28.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average of $29.25. JDE Peet’s has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $31.77.
JDE Peet’s Company Profile
