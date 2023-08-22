Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Macquarie

Research analysts at Macquarie started coverage on shares of Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public (OTCMKTS:BDULF – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Stock Performance

Shares of BDULF opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.79. Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $0.84.

Get Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public alerts:

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitals in Thailand and internationally. The company owns and manages 6 hospital groups, including Bangkok Hospital Group, Samitivej Hospital Group, BNH Hospital, Phyathai Hospital Group, Paolo Hospital Group, and Royal Hospital Group.

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Dusit Medical Services Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.