Barclays Boosts nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Price Target to $27.00

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NCNO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of nCino from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of nCino from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.54.

Get nCino alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NCNO

nCino Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO opened at $28.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.59 and a beta of 0.41. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $38.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. Research analysts predict that nCino will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at nCino

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $77,028.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 301,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $28,138.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Desmond sold 2,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $77,028.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 301,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 260,737 shares of company stock worth $7,962,121 in the last 90 days. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming grew its stake in nCino by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of nCino by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nCino

(Get Free Report)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.