Macquarie Begins Coverage on Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF)

Analysts at Macquarie began coverage on shares of Bumrungrad Hospital Public (OTCMKTS:BUHPF – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
