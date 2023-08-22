Brokers Set Expectations for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report issued on Monday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.91 for the year. The consensus estimate for Estée Lauder Companies’ current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $193.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.7 %

EL opened at $150.90 on Tuesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.50 and a 200-day moving average of $213.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estée Lauder Companies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 56.1% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

