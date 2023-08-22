Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChampionX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 1,500.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on ChampionX from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on ChampionX in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at ChampionX

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,436.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 7,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $259,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 173,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $6,088,360.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 354,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,440,436.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 214,206 shares of company stock worth $7,498,890. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of CHX opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12-month low of $17.83 and a 12-month high of $37.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.82.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $926.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.62 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 27.64%.

ChampionX Profile

(Free Report)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.