Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 336,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,128,000 after purchasing an additional 34,068 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 43,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.89.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $677,359.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 57,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,632.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,992,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $149.58 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $159.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $434.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $149.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.93.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

