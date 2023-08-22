Ascent Group LLC Sells 2,365 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ascent Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Allstate by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Down 0.8 %

ALL stock opened at $105.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.03. The company has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $142.15.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). Allstate had a negative net margin of 4.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.31.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In related news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total value of $174,059.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

