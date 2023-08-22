MAI Capital Management Has $643,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $853,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after buying an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,436,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,438,000 after acquiring an additional 584,870 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $329,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.25. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $109.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

