Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 327.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chord Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chord Energy

In related news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total value of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 1,111 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $177,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,843,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.26, for a total transaction of $1,230,736.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,235 shares in the company, valued at $30,032,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,632 shares of company stock worth $4,039,950 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHRD shares. TD Cowen downgraded Chord Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chord Energy stock opened at $156.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.28. Chord Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $117.05 and a twelve month high of $164.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.60 and its 200 day moving average is $144.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chord Energy Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

