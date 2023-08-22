The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Bought by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 84.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGR. HST Ventures LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 49,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 39,846 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $15,518,000. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter worth $2,394,000. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.6% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,181,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,096,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Progressive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.57.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total value of $1,581,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.81, for a total transaction of $1,581,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,377,837.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 5,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $646,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,654,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,070 shares of company stock worth $5,276,865 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.33. The company has a market capitalization of $77.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.49. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $110.04 and a 1 year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

