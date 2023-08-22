Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 459.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,923 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 119,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 172,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares during the period.

PAVE stock opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.32. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

