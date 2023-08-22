Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Unum Group by 61.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Unum Group from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.78.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total value of $183,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,292.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,142,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,275 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $49.07 on Tuesday. Unum Group has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $51.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average of $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were given a $0.365 dividend. This is a positive change from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.