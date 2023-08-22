Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 624 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,161,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 338.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,996,000 after buying an additional 179,800 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 955.6% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 141,380 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 622,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,487,000 after acquiring an additional 71,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,674,000.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $135.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $150.79 and a 200 day moving average of $158.12. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.44 and a 1-year high of $194.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 64.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Activity

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $244.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total value of $503,921.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,167.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SLAB shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $165.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.