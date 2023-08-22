Ascent Group LLC Increases Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LKQ by 204.8% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 756 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LKQ in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $46.20 and a twelve month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $124,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,275.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ Profile

(Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

