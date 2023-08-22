Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,002 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in NOV by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 18,753 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NOV by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day moving average is $18.31. NOV Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $24.83.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. NOV had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on NOV from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NOV from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of NOV from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on NOV from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.81.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOV

NOV Company Profile

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.