MetisDAO (METIS) Trading 16.2% Lower This Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 22nd. MetisDAO has a total market capitalization of $55.03 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for about $12.32 or 0.00047321 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00019705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018865 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00014907 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,044.17 or 1.00031291 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002518 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

