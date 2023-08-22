Atria Investments Inc Has $5.85 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $263,837,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $175.80 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $191.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.22.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

