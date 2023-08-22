Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Sells 119 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,357,681.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 44,479 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.66, for a total transaction of $8,080,055.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,218 shares in the company, valued at $52,357,681.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total value of $631,159.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,024,741.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,969 shares of company stock valued at $15,723,656 in the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $184.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.99. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $205.63.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $864.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.85 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 14.12%. On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.